Trump Is Facing RICO And Forgery Charges In Georgia

A court document was accidentally posted online before being removed that revealed that the Georiga grand jury is weighing RICO charges, forgery charges, conspiracy charges, and a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by a public official.

Reuters reported:

The Fulton County clerk’s office could not immediately be reached for comment on the docket report. Representatives for the county and Trump also could not be immediately reached for comment.

The two-page document cites the “Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act,” “Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer,” “Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings” and “Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree,” among other charges listed.

Here is a screenshot from the document:

Trump Is Likely To Be Indicted For A Serious Felony In Georgia

The document lists the Georgia RICO statute violation as a serious felony. The rest of the charges are felonies. What is unknown is how many counts of each felony, Donald Trump is likely to be charged with.

The other unknown is who else is going to be charged. If there was a RICO violation and a conspiracy, that means more than one defendant was involved. Jack Smith went the route of not charging the other co-conspirators so that he could pressure them. It is unknown if DA Willis will follow the same course.

These are the most serious non-federal level charges that Trump will face. If indicted, tried, and convicted, Donald Trump could end up doing jail time in Georgia.