Trump Doesn’t Want His Mugshot Taken In Georgia

Contrary to his tough public talk, Donald Trump’s lawyers are trying to negotiate not to have his mugshot photo taken as he surrenders in Georgia.

Hugo Lowell of The Guardian tweeted:

Among other things under negotiation: whether Trump will have his mug shot taken and whether it gets released if he’s photographed (Trump legal want no mug shot), as well as which day the surrender will happen. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 20, 2023

When Trump was initially indicted in the classified documents case, he wanted his mugshot taken because he thought it would help his campaign, but with indictment four in the books, Trump has changed his tune. Trump doesn’t want his mugshot taken. Instead, the campaign has a photoshopped graphic they have been fundraising off of that they want to keep using.

The Fulton County sheriff said that Trump will be treated like anyone else who surrenders to law enforcement and will not be given special treatment. Since the warrant for Trump’s arrest has already been issued, the terms of surrender conversation is a courtesy. If Trump wants to hold out for no mugshot, the arrest warrant against him can be enforced after the Friday surrender deadline.

If Trump is worried about the damage that a mugshot would do politically, imagine what would happen if there were pictures and video of the former president in handcuffs.

Trump doesn’t have any negotiating leverage. The ex-president has gotten special treatment at all of his previous arraignments, so the American people need to see him treated like any other perp in Georgia.