Smoking Gun Transcript Shows Trump Campaign Lawyer Advising Fake Electors

Busted. This is what happens in RICO cases.

David Shafer, former Chair of the Georgia Republican Party, is one of the 19 defendants charged under the RICO statute in Georgia with former president Donald Trump and as part of the court actions on his behalf, shared a transcript of the meeting of the false electors that clearly attributes the false elector plot to Trump campaign lawyers.

The damaging transcript of the December 14, 2020 meeting shows Trump campaign attorney Ray Smith giving advice to the fake electors, as pointed out by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, and an email from another Trump attorney, Alex Kaufman, to members of the Trump campaign saying their party should have a “say” in the election, effectively over lawful voters.

Here’s the email from Trump campaign attorney Alex Kaufman (my bold) “reconfirming our collective advice that our slate of delegates meet on December 14″ to cast their ballot for President Trump.

He further elaborated that it is important that the delegates act and vote in the same manner as if Governor Kemp had certified the election for Donald Trump. Gov. Kemp had not certified the election for Trump, because Trump lost Georgia.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and he also lost the state of Georgia. This wasn’t even a fluke, as the state went on to elect two Democratic Senators in Senate runoffs and reelect a Democratic senator in 2022, but even if it had been a fluke (see: Donald Trump’s 2016 win in Michigan and Pennsylvania), it would have still counted, as it did when it happened in Trump’s favor in 2016.

Kaufman goes on to write that following his instructions is important to “preserve our state and our party’s say in the presidential election.”

This part stood out, even among all of this blatant allegedly criminal organizing to steal lawful votes from the majority of U.S. voters, as it spells out the entitlement to have a “say” over an election. Voters had their say. That is how our elections work. Elections aren’t set up just for show, and if the Republicans don’t like it then they can just take the vote away from the people, but that is what is suggested in Kaufman’s email.

The filings serve to emphasize how a prosecutor shakes down an organized crime racket as each defendant begins to finally grasp that they could potentially be jailed for their actions. As we discussed yesterday, RICO trials are expensive so it’s very odd that Trump isn’t paying for many of his co-defendants’ legal fees, as he has left the defendants without funds vulnerable to being flipped. The Georgia Republican party has already spent a significant amount of money defending the fake electors, including more than half a million dollars in the first half of 2023 for legal expenses.

These documents are Shafer pointing the finger, with evidence, right at the Trump campaign.

The fake elector plot stinks from the head of the fish. The lawyers pushing the alleged criminal conspiracy of the fake elector plot were working for the don. Literally, in this case.