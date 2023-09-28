AOC And Jamie Raskin Shatter GOP’s Fake Biden Impeachment Hearing

It took Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Jamie Raskin minutes to get James Comer to admit that they aren’t holding a real impeachment hearing.
Transcript:
Comer: Well, considering this is an investigation of Joe Biden, I assumed that his name is going to come up.
Video:
Just to make sure everyone is clear on this, Comer admitted that the hearing that the committee is holding isn’t an impeachment hearing, because the House hasn’t authorized an impeachment investigation. The hearing that Comer and Jordan are holding isn’t a real impeachment investigation hearing. Rep. Adam Schiff held authorized impeachment investigative hearings for Trump’s first impeachment because the House authorized the investigation.
There has been no constitutional authorization for the Biden investigation. It is nothing more than Republicans pretending to hold impeachment hearings because Kevin McCarthy said so.
The hearing is fake, and until there is full House authorization, they have no authority or power to do anything impeachment-related.
Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association