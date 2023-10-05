Adam Frisch raises $3.4 million in race against Lauren Boebert.

Lauren Boebert Is In Big Trouble As Democratic Challenger Adam Frisch Raises $3.4 Million

The American people are so unhappy with Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice antics that her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch raised $3.4 million in the third quarter alone.

Politico reported:

Democrat Adam Frisch’s campaign reported a massive third quarter haul of nearly $3.4 million — more than many nationally touted Democratic Senate candidates — as he seeks to win a rematch with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) next year.

Frisch’s campaign said the average donation was less than $32 and reported $4.3 million cash on hand.

Frisch released a statement:

Tagged: , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023

Live your pro-democracy values by supporting independent news and analysis. 

Subscribe to The Daily: