Lauren Boebert Is In Big Trouble As Democratic Challenger Adam Frisch Raises $3.4 Million

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The American people are so unhappy with Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice antics that her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch raised $3.4 million in the third quarter alone.

Politico reported:

Democrat Adam Frisch’s campaign reported a massive third quarter haul of nearly $3.4 million — more than many nationally touted Democratic Senate candidates — as he seeks to win a rematch with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) next year.

Frisch’s campaign said the average donation was less than $32 and reported $4.3 million cash on hand.

Frisch released a statement:

#CO03: Holy cow. 2022 nominee Adam Frisch (D) raises $3.4 million in Q3 against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) pic.twitter.com/8As76zWwFg — James Downs (@jamesd0wns) <a href=”https://twitter.com/jamesd0wns/status/1709962547548348563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 5, 2023 Boebert is in big trouble in this race. She barely beat Frisch last year by a little more than 500 votes. Most rematches don’t go well for the second time challenger, but Boebert has been doing everything in her power to apparently try to get bounced from the House. Frisch and his supporters were already extremely motivated before Boebert’s R-rated date night in front of families and children. With House Republicans imploding, Rep. Boebert may have already been facing an uphill battle before Beetlejuice and the motion to vacate. Adam Frisch is a strong and serious candidate who came within an eyelash of winning last year. In 2024, he will have the funding and resources to finish the job.