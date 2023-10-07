America Is Lucky That Biden Is President As Israel And Hamas Threaten War

Facebook

President Biden is a steady hand at the wheel of American foreign policy as Israel has been attacked by Hamas.

President Biden condemned the attack in a statement:

This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.

Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.

My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Biden’s statement is the difference between a sensible adult running US foreign policy, and the previous administration. There is no taking to social media to threaten, rant, rave, or self-praise for things that have not happened.

The United States has one of the most experienced foreign policy presidents in history, and he will navigate the nation through what could be a time of perilous international instability.

A year from now some in the country will be getting ready to vote early and cast their ballots by mail for the next President Of The United States.

The violence in the Middle East is another reminder of why that choice is so important.