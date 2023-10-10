George Santos responds to being indicted.

Rep. George Santos Indicted For Stealing Identities Of Contributors

The federal government has filed a superseding indictment against Rep. George Santos charging him with stealing the identities of his campaign contributors.

Scott MacFarlane of CBS News tweeted:

Republicans still haven’t kicked George Santos out of the House. In fact, Santos is taking part in a private Republican Speaker candidate forum and will have a vote on who gets to serve as the next Speaker of the House.

George Santos is likely going to prison for a very long time, but it is criminal of House Republicans to allow Santos to continue in his seat because they have a small House majority.

The Republican idea of law and order only applies to other people. Instead of fighting with each other over who should be the next speaker, Republicans should come together with Democrats and kick George Santos to the curb.

George Santos belongs in a prison cell, not the halls of Congress.

