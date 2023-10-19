Biden Destroys The GOP Argument Against Ukraine Aid In National Address

Facebook

President Biden wrecked the Republican argument against Ukraine aid by pointing out that the money Congress allocates goes to buy American weapons to protect America.

Biden said, ” From the outset. I’ve said I will not send American troops to fight in Ukraine. All Ukraine is asking for is help, for weapons. The capability to push invading Russian forces off their land and the air defense system to shoot down Russian missiles before they destroy Ukrainian cities. Let me be clear about something. We send Ukrainian equipment sitting in our stockpiles and when we use the money allocated by Congress, we use it to replenish our own stores, our own stockpiles with new equipment, equipment that defeat that defends America and is made in America. Patriot missiles for air defense batteries made in Arizona, artillery shells manufactured in 12 states across the country in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas.”

When Republicans oppose aid to Ukraine, they are actually opposing keeping America safe. They are also opposing all of those American jobs that come from weapons manufacturing in their districts and states. The United States isn’t sending money to Ukraine. The United States is sending weapons so that the Ukrainians can defend themselves.

Republicans who oppose aid to Ukraine are opposing keeping the American people safe, and any member who opposes American national security is violating their oath of office and does not belong in Congress.