House Republicans Boot Jim Jordan From Speaker Race

House Republicans held a vote and kicked Jim Jordan out of the Speaker race. They will go home for the weekend and then try again to do the basics of governing next week.

Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman tweeted:

JORDAN LOST — Jim Jordan lost a secret ballot. He’s no longer the speaker designate for the House GOP — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023

Margin was large, sources tell me. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023

Republicans will now have to go even deeper to find anyone who can get 217 votes to be the next Speaker of the House. Jim Jordan tried to bully and threaten his way to the speakership and was shut down.

Jordan is not expected to go quietly, and at this point, no one would be surprised if he tries again somewhere down the line to become Speaker.

The problem for the nation is that with each passing day, the country gets closer to a government shutdown. There are plenty of Republicans in the House who don’t want to fund the government, so passing anything beyond another short-term continuing resolution was going to be nearly impossible, and another CR might unlikely to get through the House.

House Republicans have no idea what to do next. They have failed at pre-school level governing and must be removed from the majority in 2024.