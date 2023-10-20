Katherine Clark: We Want to Make Our Own Health Decisions with Our Doctors, Not Jim Jordan

Facebook

If there was a moment today that is must-see, it is not in the Republican Civil War, but rather in the speech Katherine Clark gave.

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) hammered Rep. Jim Jordan in a House floor speech, during which she nominated Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for Speaker. Clark said of Jordan, “The Republican nominee wants a national abortion ban — with no exception for rape, incest, or the health of a mother. We want to make our own health care decisions — in consultation with our families, our doctors, our faith — not with Jim Jordan.

“Leader Jeffries has answered our call. But, the Majority’s nominee is disconnected — disconnected from the American people and their values. MAGA extremism is designed to divide, and it has broken the Republican Party. Their nominee’s vision is a direct attack on the freedom and the rights of the American people. And he’s got the record to prove it.

Video clip of Clark:

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark shows Democrats know why House Republicans are broken, "The majority's nominee is disconnected. Disconnected from the American people and their values. Maga extremism is designed to divide. And it has broken the Republican Party." pic.twitter.com/G0YoBqpyE5 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 20, 2023

“The Republican nominee has voted against health care for children, for veterans, even for 9/11 survivors. He has opposed lowering the cost of insulin — repeatedly. He wants to cut Social Security and Medicare. Don’t take it from me. It was raised on the other side of the aisle just this week — as a selling point to make him Speaker.

“Over his 16 years in the House, the Republican nominee has never supported a Farm Bill. What does that mean? What does that mean? It means he has turned his back on farmers, on rural communities, and the 11 million children who go to bed hungry in this country.

“The Republican nominee wants a national abortion ban — with no exception for rape, incest, or the health of a mother. We want to make our own health care decisions — in consultation with our families, our doctors, our faith — not with Jim Jordan.”

Enough extremism? Oh, wait, not yet done:

“The Republican nominee plotted to overturn the 2020 election, traffics in misinformation, and is a true threat to our democracy and our Constitution.”

Clark pointed out that the People expect both sides to work together, and it’s not too late for the Majority to pick a bipartisan path forward.

“I have had the privilege of working here in the People’s House for almost 10 years. And, I’ve gotten to know many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. And I know that you hear the same thing that I do: The American people expect us to work together on their behalf. It is not too late for the Majority to choose a bipartisan path forward to reopen the House. Take yes for an answer!

“Every day the Majority chooses to engage in a Republican civil war that is threatening their own Members instead of engaging with us in the work of the American people is a day that weakens this institution and the standing of our country. We need a Speaker who will govern through consensus — not conflict. We need a Speaker worthy of wielding that gavel — a leader who will defend democracy, not degrade it. More than ever, we need proven, patriotic, people-first leadership. And that is why I am proud to nominate Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker of the House.”

Jeffries got more votes for speaker than Jordan, each and every time. In the third round on Friday, Jordan received 194 votes, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries won 210 votes.

If this country were truly a healthy democracy, Jeffries would be the speaker and we could go back to fighting about real things like how can we improve the ACA to work for more people instead of fighting for basic principles of democracy. But until that time, Democrats are the only grown ups in the room and they alone have been governing and prioritizing democracy.