Fani Willis Is Coming For Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, And Mark Meadows

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Mark Meadows have not been offered plea deals by Fani Willis, which suggests that she is going to use maximum pressure to get to Trump.

The Guardian reported:

The lack of offers from the Fulton county district attorney, Fani Willis, in contrast to those deals agreed with the other Trump election lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, has caused some of Trump’s top co-defendants to reconsider their legal strategy and weigh options such as seeking an expedited trial or trying to sever their cases.

,,,

For the moment, prosecutors have discussed the prospect of plea deals with at least seven co-defendants on a list that includes several Trump 2020 campaign associates and the fake electors who did not end up with plea agreements pre-indictment, the person said.

This is an intentional strategy that Willis has used in other RICO cases. Her office moves the lower level players out of the way so that they can get to the people at the top. The strategy is also a way to pressure the people who were Trump’s top lieutenants in the scheme to take a deal and testify against him. Two of the three who haven’t been offered deals would be likely to flip. Mark Meadows is already cooperating in the federal 1/6 case. Rudy Giuliani is a mountain of debt and legal trouble, so he is a textbook example of someone who could flip.

Eastman could flip because at some point his legal background should lead him to the conclusion that it would be in his best interest to put this matter behind him.

If any of a number of these three flips, it will be terrible news for Trump.

Anyone who follows the criminal cases against Trump can see the walls closing in on him. Defendant Trump has few allies, and it looks like no one is willing to go to jail to cover for him.

Fani Willis is closing in, and the defendant she is after is the man at Mar-a-Lago.