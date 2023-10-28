Mike Pence Finally Gets The Hint And Ends His Presidential Campaign

Facebook

Former Vice President Mike Pence has dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential primary, as he was a candidate that nobody needed or wanted.

Pence is out:

BREAKING: Former Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his campaign for president on stage during an event in Las Vegas, per @sarahmdean95 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 28, 2023

Pence’s departure means that there will now be one fewer Republican presidential candidate for the Sunday news to interview and pretend like they have a chance of winning anything.

Mike Pence’s campaign was doomed from the start. Many Trump supporters literally think that he is the anti-Christ after he refused to illegally overturn the 2020 election and play a role in Donald Trump’s attempted coup.

Unfortunately, instead of leaning into defending democracy, Pence tried to appeal to MAGA, and it did not work.

Mike Pence’s campaign had reached the point where it had little support and little money. Without Trump showing up the Republican presidential debates have been meaningless, and there was no point in the former vice president sticking around for a campaign that was going absolutely nowhere.

Mike Pence was the first name candidate to bail on 2024 before the Iowa caucuses, but he definitely will not be the last.