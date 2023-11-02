Marjorie Taylor Greene calls homeland security secretary a liar

House Republicans Have Already Collapsed Under MAGA Mike Johnson

Rep. George Santos is fighting with Republicans who want to expel him while Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene is fighting with Rep. Chip Roy, as the Mike Johnson unity is history.

George Santos is bringing family into it with Rep. Steve Womack:

What set Greene off was that 23 House Republicans voted against her motion to censure Rashida Tlaib (D-MI):

That brief moment of unity that came when House Republicans all voted for Mike Johnson to be the Speaker of the House is history. If anything the speaker fight rounds 2, 3, and 4 has made the House Republican Civil War even more intense.

As you can see from the tweets above, this is personal, and this majority is going after each other in a way that has never been seen publicly.

The behavior is an embarrassment to Congress, the United States, and the American people.

House Republicans are in disarray and they won’t stop until they lose the majority.

