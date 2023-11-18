Jamie Raskin Rips James Comer’s Flailing Biden Impeachment Investigation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that Comer’s impeachment investigation is embarrassing and flailing.

Raskin said:

Chairman Comer’s flailing and unauthorized ‘impeachment inquiry’ into President Biden just ran into a brick wall of arguments by the White House that should really make him rethink the whole embarrassing and self-destructive exercise. The legislative process is designed to enhance the common good of the people and should never be used just to smear and harass a President, his White House staff, and people in his family.

Throughout this investigation, Chairman Comer has distorted a lot of facts, invented some, and concealed the evidence in an effort to distract from his utter failure to find any proof of wrongdoing by the President, much less an impeachable offense.

These recent subpoena and transcribed interview requests are another vain attempt to interfere with the justice system and existing special counsel investigations. With the possible exception of Donald Trump, nobody is impressed by the Chairman’s requests.

Raskin is correct. The White House is going to fight the subpoenas and the fact that the House hasn’t authorized the investigation, or given a legislative purpose for the probe could mean that the White House has a good chance of winning, or at minimum tying up the investigation in court for a very long time.

House Republicans should rethink this abuse of power misadventure. House Republicans need to stop weaponizing their oversight powers before voters kick them out of the majority next November.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.