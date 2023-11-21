Biden Says Gaza Hostage Release Should Bring More Americans Home

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden said that this Israel/Hamas hostage deal that his administration deserves credit for should bring home American hostages.

President Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



I welcome the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist group Hamas during its brutal assault against Israel on October 7th.

Jill and I have been keeping all those held hostage and their loved ones close to our hearts these many weeks, and I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented.

I thank Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their critical leadership and partnership in reaching this deal. And I appreciate the commitment that Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government have made in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out and to ensure the provision of additional humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinian families in Gaza. I look forward to speaking with each of these leaders and staying in close contact as we work to ensure this deal is carried through in its entirety. It is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented.

As President, I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world. That’s why—from the earliest moments of Hamas’s brutal assault—my national security team and I have worked closely with regional partners to do everything possible to secure the release of our fellow citizens. We saw the first results of that effort in late October, when two Americans were reunited with their loved ones. Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released.

Today’s deal is a testament to the tireless diplomacy and determination of many dedicated individuals across the United States Government to bring Americans home.

The Biden administration is being praised for delivering the first step in deescalating the war between Israel and Hamas. The hostage release is big, but the ability of hundreds of aid trucks to flow into Gaza during the ceasefire will save countless lives.

Now that Biden has gotten the sides to take the first step toward peace, it is important to move forward and negotiate a longer pause and ceasefire. The United States has been pressuring Israel to go after Hamas in a more targeted way that would halt the killing of innocent Palestinians.

The United States is trying to support Israel in its war on Hamas while also advocating to the Palestinian people and the long term peace that will come with a two state solution. The Biden administration has done a good job navigating one of the most fraught geo-political conflicts in the world.

There is more to be done, but this deal is a great first step toward peace.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.