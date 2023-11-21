Fox News Downplays Biden Middle East Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The announcement is imminent that Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The news has dominated every outlets, but Fox News has mostly ignored it.

For example:

CNN: Hostage Deal MSNBC: Hostage Deal Newsmax: Hostage Deal Fox: Ha Ha Biden is old pic.twitter.com/wYdxWtgHRV — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2023

Fox has spent lots of time talking about Biden’s age and the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, but what they won’t be talking about is how the Biden administration got Israel and Hamas to take the first step toward de-escalating their war.

Fox News would rather continue to make dishonest arguments and paint a picture of a nation in crisis than give President Biden credit for anything.

Biden faces a difficult enough time getting legacy corporate media to pay attention to anything that he does, but the fundamentally dishonest principle that guides Fox News is that everything Democrats do is bad and every wrong in the world is their responsibility.

Fox News viewers are being intentionally misinformed, and that misinformation is created a less educated electorate that is more vulnerable to the authoritarian hopes and dreams of Donald Trump.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.