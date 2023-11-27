Senate Democrats To Discuss Putting Conditions On Future Aid To Israel

Facebook

Senate Democrats say that they will discuss putting conditions on future US aid to Israel that will involve limiting civilian casualties.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is one of many in the Democratic caucus who are pushing for the conditions:

Senate Dems plan to discuss idea of conditioning Israel aid at their lunch tomorrow, per multiple Dems. Sen. Bernie Sanders tells me: “I do not support simply giving $14 billion to Israel without any conditions at all, so I think it’s an issue that needs to be debated.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 27, 2023

The Biden administration has been trying to get Israel to be mindful of the lives of the innocent Palestinian people who are not aligned with Hamas. The crisis in Gaza has gotten the attention of Democrats in Congress and the White House, who are growing increasingly reluctant to give Israel a blank check if they are not going to do more to keep Palestinian civilians safe.

The idea that the Israel-Hamas conflict is a deeply divisive issue for Democrats has been overblown. Democrats almost universally agree that innocent Palestinians should have their safety prioritized. It would make sense if Senate Democrats put some conditions on future aid to Israel and President Biden supported it.

If Israel wants American aid in their fight against Hamas, a few humanitarian conditions are not too much to ask for in return.

