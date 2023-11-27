Web Analytics Made Easy - Statcounter

Senate Democrats To Discuss Putting Conditions On Future Aid To Israel

Senate Democrats say that they will discuss putting conditions on future US aid to Israel that will involve limiting civilian casualties.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is one of many in the Democratic caucus who are pushing for the conditions:

The Biden administration has been trying to get Israel to be mindful of the lives of the innocent Palestinian people who are not aligned with Hamas. The crisis in Gaza has gotten the attention of Democrats in Congress and the White House, who are growing increasingly reluctant to give Israel a blank check if they are not going to do more to keep Palestinian civilians safe.

The idea that the Israel-Hamas conflict is a deeply divisive issue for Democrats has been overblown. Democrats almost universally agree that innocent Palestinians should have their safety prioritized. It would make sense if Senate Democrats put some conditions on future aid to Israel and President Biden supported it.

If Israel wants American aid in their fight against Hamas, a few humanitarian conditions are not too much to ask for in return.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we are the only answer to our readers, and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023

Live your pro-democracy values by supporting independent news and analysis. 

Subscribe to The Daily: