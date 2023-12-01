Democrats Are Livid After Georgia Republicans Propose New Black Majority District Con

Facebook

Georgia Republicans were court ordered to create a new black majority House district. They responded by trying to carve a Democratic House district in half.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein tweeted the Republican proposed map:

This map appears to keep the current 9-5 Republican advantage in the delegation but carves up Democrat Lucy McBath’s Gwinnett-based district, protects north metro GOP incumbents while creating a new 6th District on the Westside. Democrats are livid. #gapol pic.twitter.com/SPhVHl5KE1 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 1, 2023

The reason why Democrats are livid is because Republicans were ordered to create a new majority black district after they gerrymandered a majority black district in 2022. The court was intended to correct the previous racist Republican gerrymander.

Instead, Republicans tried to comply with the court order by slicing up a Democratic, which was not the points and does not restore the representation of African-American voters in Georgia.

The proposed Republican map will not make it through the courts, even if it were approved.

Republicans continue to demonstrate their contempt for democracy and representative government. The GOP has had a rough four years trying to hold on to federal offices in Georgia. The Peach State is purple and trending a light shade of blue, which is why even when they are ordered by a court, the state’s Republicans attempt to sabotage democracy.

