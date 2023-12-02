Trump Tells His Supporters To Go To Cities And Intimidate Non-White Voters

Facebook

While speaking in Iowa, Donald Trump urged his supporters to go to cities like Detroit and Philadelphia and intimidate non-white voters.

Trump pushes his false stolen election claims but also adds something else:

So and everybody knows it and they know it. You know, the one thing they don’t want to talk about is the election. They don’t want to because they’re guilty as hell. They cheated like hell. They know it and you’ll never find out all the ways. But we don’t need all the ways because you know, it was I think 22,000 votes separated it and we have millions and millions of votes.

It’s a very sad thing. So the most important part of what’s coming up is to guard the vote. And you should go into Detroit, and you should go into Philadelphia, and you should go into some of these places, Atlanta. And you should go into some of these places, and we gotta watch those votes when they come in.

When they’re being, you know, shoved around in wheelbarrows and dumped on the floor and everyone’s saying, What’s going on? We’re like a third world nation. A third world nation, and we can’t let it happen.

Video:

Trump: The most important part of what is coming up is to guard the vote, and you should go into Detroit, Philadelphia, and some of these places, Atlanta, and you should go into some of these places, and we have to watch those votes.. pic.twitter.com/wDJ4QrlBBx — Acyn (@Acyn) December 2, 2023

Trump is broadcasting to the entire nation what he is going to do to steal the 2024 election. Trump is going to try to stop Democratic voters from voting with intimidation and threats of violence. Attorney General Merrick Garland should be at the ready to provide election monitors to cities around the country, and potentially prosecute Trump supporters who attempt to make the election unsafe for voters in American cities.

Donald Trump isn’t hiding his authoritarian intentions. All the American people have to do is listen, and Trump will tell them exactly what he intends to do.

