Biden Hammers Tommy Tuberville After Military Holds End

President Biden showed his anger and frustration after Sen. Tommy Tuberville finally ended his holds and hundreds of military promotions sailed through the Senate.

Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

After 10 months of undermining military readiness and the morale of our troops, Senator Tuberville of Alabama has finally lifted his politically motivated hold on hundreds of military nominations. 425 highly-qualified, patriotic military leaders have now been confirmed by the Senate to perform their duties as they fulfill their sacred oath to keep our country safe. These confirmations are long overdue, and should never have been held up in the first place. Our service members are the backbone of our country and deserve to receive the pay and promotions they have earned. In the end, this was all pointless. Senator Tuberville and the Republicans who stood with him needlessly hurt hundreds of servicemembers and military families and threatened our national security – all to push a partisan agenda. I hope no one forgets what he did.

Those who serve this nation deserve better. Thankfully, military leaders will finally be able to take their next post. Military families who, for months have been in limbo will finally be able to make plans to move, start new jobs, and enter new schools. Our service members and military families put everything on the line for our country. I thank the Senate for quickly confirming these appointments and urge them to confirm the remaining appointees swiftly.

The President is right. The nation’s military personnel deserve better and the nation deserves better from its US Senators. Republican Senators enabled Tommy Tuberville and did nothing to stop him. This saga did not have to drag on for months.

No one should forget what Tuberville did. Tommy Tuberville weakened national security, hurt military families, and wasted the time of an entire nation.

