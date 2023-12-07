Jamie Raskin’s Statement On Biden Impeachment Resolution Is Must Read

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has released a statement on the sham House Republican Biden impeachment resolution that is must read.

Jamie Raskin: James Comer Still Can’t Name The Biden Crime

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Rep. Raskin reacted to the House Republican resolution to authorize a Biden impeachment investigation by saying:

Voting to launch an impeachment inquiry will not change the fact that, following many months of endless investigation by House Republicans this Congress and by Senate Republicans in 2020, the evidence plainly shows no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden, much less an impeachable offense.

Chairman Comer cannot even identify what crime he thinks President Biden has committed.

This is what we have assembled from House Republicans’ ten-month investigation: more than 37,000 pages of subpoenaed private bank records, more than 2,000 pages of suspicious activity reports (SARs) made available by Treasury, more than 20,000 pages of emails regarding Hunter Biden released by the National Archives, with more than 62,000 additional pages being produced in the next few days, and dozens of hours of witness testimony from Hunter Biden’s business associates, then-Vice President Biden’s former financial adviser, and nine witnesses from agencies across the Administration, including the FBI, IRS, DOJ, and National Archives.

All of it shows no misconduct by President Biden.

We also know that Hunter Biden has offered to testify and answer the Committee’s questions, under oath and in public, for as long as the Committee seeks to go. But, embarrassingly, Chairman Comer refuses to take yes for an answer. He has insisted Hunter Biden must be deposed by lawyers in secret, behind closed doors. There is no reason for a secret deposition because the Committee can adopt any format it chooses for a public hearing, including having lawyers questioning Hunter Biden. Obviously Chairman Comer does not want the American people hearing Hunter Biden’s testimony or seeing the evidence free from GOP spin, editing, and manipulation.

Everyone knows that the floundering Biden impeachment probe is designed to give Donald Trump something to say when it’s pointed out he has been twice impeached and is a proven fraudster, sexual assailant and defamer of women who now faces 91 felony charges in federal and state court. But the price of this stupidity is huge constitutional damage as Republicans try to turn the extraordinary device of impeachment into a meaningless political event, plunging the nation into further lawlessness and nihilism.

There Is No Biden Impeachable Offense

Oversight Committee Chairman Comer tried to claim earlier this week that President Biden paying off his son’s truck, and his son paying back the loan was an impeachable offense. Comer faceplanted with that allegation, so House Republicans have responded by launching a resolution to authorize an impeachment investigation into President Biden.

After the only previous impeachment-related hearing where the GOP’s own witnesses turned on them and said that what Republicans were investigating was not impeachable, Rep. Comer (R-KY) won’t let witnesses testify in public anymore.

Every American needs to read Rep. Raskin’s statement to understand what an empty abuse of power this impeachment investigation is.

House Republicans are pursuing impeachment in a bid to distract the country from Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal trials and to make it appear that Biden and Trump are equally troubled choices for voters. which is not remotely true.

The Biden impeachment investigation will be a farce, and every single House Republican in a district that President Biden won in 2020 deserves to lose their seat if they vote to lend credibility to this scam.

