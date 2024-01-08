As Their Majority Burns, House Republicans Fiddle With Hunter Biden Contempt

Facebook

The House Republican majority is about to shrink to two seats, so leaders like Rep. James Comer (R-KY) are working on Hunter Biden contempt charges instead of America’s business.

House Republicans Introduce Hunter Biden Contempt Resolution

The resolution states:

The Committee on Oversight and Accountability, having considered this Report, reports favorably thereon and recommends that the Report be approved.

The form of the Resolution that the Committee on Oversight and Accountability would recommend to the House of Representatives citing Robert Hunter Biden for contempt of Congress pursuant to this Report is as follows:

Resolved, That Robert Hunter Biden shall be found to be in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Resolved, That pursuant to 2 U.S.C. §§ 192 and 194, the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall certify the report of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, detailing the refusal of Robert Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition before the Committee on Oversight and Accountability as directed by subpoena, to an appropriate United States attorney, to the end that Mr. Biden be proceeded against in the manner and form provided by law.

Resolved, That the Speaker of the House shall otherwise take all appropriate action to enforce the subpoena.

The Government Could Shut Down In A Matter Of Weeks, And This Is What House Republicans Are Doing

It is uncertain that Republicans have the votes to pass a contempt resolution against Biden. It is doubtful that the Department of Justice would charge Hunter Biden, because Biden did show up. He didn’t do what Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro did. Bannon and Navarro called the 1/6 Committee illegitimate and ignored subpoenas.

Hunter Biden complied with his subpoena. James Comer might not like that Biden requested a public hearing, but he showed up.

The pursuit of contempt charges against Hunter Biden will go nowhere.

House Republicans are facing the loss of their majority, and instead of governing, they are wasting the nation’s time on Hunter Biden.

