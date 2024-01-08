Trump Threatens To Indict Joe Biden Unless He Gets Immunity

Facebook

Donald Trump is threatening to indict Joe Biden if he wins the election unless he gets immunity from criminal prosecution.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I will be attending the the Federal Appeals Court Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country. If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his “pockets” with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment. By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box.

…

As President, I was protecting our Country, and doing a great job of doing so, just look around at the complete mess that Crooked Joe Biden has caused. The least I am entitled to is Presidential Immunity on Fake Biden Indictments!

Trump Is Trying To Extort His Way Out Of Criminal Charges

Donald Trump has a very limited arsenal of tactics that he has used throughout his entire life. He lies, threats, fear, and extortion.

The former president seems to think that by threatening President Biden, he will get the federal court system to give him immunity. Trump is also spreading the lie that Biden is controlling the criminal proceedings against him. Donald Trump knows that this is not true. He knows that he is being prosecuted due to his conduct. It is not the president’s job to interfere in elections and try to overturn the results based on the false pretense of election fraud.

Innocent people don’t need immunity, but guilty people try to use tactics like threats and extortion to get out of trouble.

