Trump Did Not Look Good When He Arrived In Iowa

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The stress of facing 91 felony counts while trying to campaign for president at nearly 80 years old had Donald Trump looking rough as he arrived in Iowa.

Video and picture from the X (Twitter) account of The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager:

Former President Donald Trump arrives in Des Moines ahead of Monday’s caucuses pic.twitter.com/50zxftbEOB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) January 14, 2024

“It’s nasty out there,” Trump said as he arrived in Iowa. It’s -10 degrees here pic.twitter.com/FvhwEB8mzf — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) January 14, 2024

According to a new ABC News poll released on Sunday, 68% of Republicans believe that this guy who looks like he needs someone to help him find his way back to his room, is the Republican who has the best chance of defeating President Biden.

Trump does not look good.

The former president is barely campaigning, and spending as much or more time in court than he is on the campaign trail. Trump can get away with this schedule during the Republican presidential primary because of the size of his lead, but his court schedule is only going to get more intense as the year goes on.

Donald Trump is looking low energy and like he needs to be retired.

2016 was a long time ago, as Trump appears to be running on fumes.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.