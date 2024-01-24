United Auto Workers Endorse Biden And Call Trump A Scab

The United Auto Workers have endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection as UAW President Shawn Fain called Trump a scab who only represents billionaires.

UAW announced they are endorsing Biden:

.@ShawnFainUAW announces the UAW will endorse @JoeBiden for President. “This November we can stand up and elect someone who stands with us and supports our cause, or we can elect someone who will divide us and fight us every step of the way. Thats what this choice is about.” pic.twitter.com/IYRvuTzd9H â€” UAW (@UAW) January 24, 2024

UAW President Shawn Fein said:

Donald Trump is a scab.

Donald Trump is a billionaire, and that’s who he represents.

If Donald Trump ever worked in an auto plant, he wouldn’t be a UAW member. He’d be a company man trying to squeeze the American worker.

Donald Trump stands against everything we stand for as a union and as a society. When you go back to our core issues, wages, retirement, healthcare, and our time, that’s what this election’s about.

This election’s about who will stand up with us and who will stand in our way.

Those are the questions that will win or lose this election and will decide our fate. Those are the questions. That will determine the future of our country and the fate of the working class.

Video:

Fain: Donald Trump is a scab. He is a billionaire and thatâ€™s who he represents. pic.twitter.com/NYoNQYoQGs â€” Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2024

Biden spoke to the UAW and pointed out that he stood on picket line with them while Donald Trump went to a non-union shop and attacked them:

President Biden electrifies a crowd of union workers to fight for workersâ€™ rights in 2024: While I stood in solidarity with you on the picket line as your president, Donald Trump went to a non-union shop and attacked you pic.twitter.com/GESzLhX4H8 â€” Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 24, 2024

Trump was one of the most anti-union and anti-worker presidents in American history. Some in the political press will try to make an issue out of the timing of the UAW endorsement, but from a campaign perspective, the timing was perfect.

Donald Trump won New Hampshire last night, but one of the most important unions in the United States is endorsing President Biden today.

The message is being sent that Biden is the candidate who will stand with American workers.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.

Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards andÂ Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association