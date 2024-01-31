Matt Gaetz Is Trying To Pass A Resolution To Stop Trump From Being Disqualified

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is trying to stop states from disqualifying Trump by passing a resolution in the House declaring that Trump isn’t an insurrectionist.

Politico reported:

The resolution is Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) attempt at dissuading efforts to disqualify Trump from the presidential ballot over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The GOP frontrunner faces several court challenges over his ballot eligibility based on a provision of the 14th Amendment barring anyone who engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding elected office if they’ve previously taken an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States.” The petitioners cite Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The House can’t declare that Trump isn’t an insurrectionist and make the ballot challenges go away. Just as the House could not pass a resolution to make Trump’s two impeachments go away. Presidential elections are state operated, which means that each state where Trump’s ballot qualifications are being questioned will have to make their own decisions.

Trump and his MAGA flying monkeys in the House have discovered how little power they have to help the former president out of his legal woes. It is impossible to see a state where Trump’s ballot qualifications are being questioned change their mind because Matt Gaetz said that Trump isn’t an insurrectionist.

The current House majority is only interested in show politics, and even their attempted sleight of hand for Trump results in failure.

