Jim Jordan Illegally Interferes In Criminal Investigation With Fani Willis Subpoena

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is abusing his power and attempting to illegally interfere in a criminal investigation by subpoenaing Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

Why Did Jim Jordan Subpoena Fani Willis?

Chair Jordan subpoenaed Fani Willis under the pretense of investigating the use of federal funds in Donald Trump’s criminal prosecutions.

CNN reported:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to produce documents related to the use and spending of federal funds, according to copy of the subpoena obtained by CNN.

Willis is the Georgia district attorney who brought the 2020 election subversion case against former President Donald Trump.

The subpoena is part of a broader investigation by Jordan, an Ohio Republican, that is focused on Willis’ use of federal funds.

Jordan’s House committee has no oversight authority over the Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s Office. Jordan has demonstrated no legislative purpose for his subpoena. Rep. Jordan has been trying to interfere in the Georgia criminal investigation of Trump since August 2023.

Jim Jordan Has Been Warned That Interfering In Criminal Prosecutions Is A Crime

Jordan has tried this stunt before. He has interfered in the Manhattan criminal case against Donald Trump related to the Stormy Daniels hush money payments, and he has tried to interfere with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump.

When Jim Jordan tried to interfere in Alvin Bragg’s investigation, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) notified Jordan that interfering in a local prosecution is a crime. Lieu tweeted, “Dear @Jim_Jordan: Local prosecutors, including DA Bragg, owe you nothing. In fact, it is illegal for you and @JudiciaryGOP to interfere in an ongoing criminal investigation, or a criminal trial (if there is one).”

Chairman Jordan is abusing his power to further Trump’s narrative that the prosecutions of the former president are political.

Willis’s subpoena should go nowhere, just like Jordan’s efforts to interfere in the other criminal investigations.

