King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. The Palace did announce his diagnosis in a step forward for transparency.

Here Is What We Know About The King Charles Cancer Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has cancer and it was found during his recent hospital stay for a prostate procedure.

Buckingham Palace released a statement:

During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

What is unknown is what type of cancer it is. How aggressive the cancer is, or what type of treatment King Charles is undergoing.

The Statement On King Charles’s Cancer Is A Step Forward For Transparency

CNN pointed out that the Palace is likely trying to quell speculation with its statement:

King Charles's cancer diagnosis and palace transparency: "What is interesting, Boris, is that they do seem to be walking a line of transparency without revealing all of the details that they know. " pic.twitter.com/GS1RzXAX5X — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 5, 2024

Tamping down speculation is paramount in an era in which image management is the task. It was reported by Sally Bedell Smith that the Queen believed: “I have to be seen to be believed.” That was a reminder that the Royals can’t just go out, they have to be seen out.

‘Being seen’ while ill with cancer means more duties will fall to the heir, Prince William, and to the Queen Consort Camilla.

The Royal family has a history of not sharing cancer diagnoses in the past. The family seems to have been besieged with medical challenges recently, as Prince Andrew’s ex-wife the Duchess of York (“Fergie,” aka Sarah Ferguson) has also been dealing with a malignant melanoma diagnosis after battling breast cancer.

Currently, Prince Charles’ daughter-in-law Princess Catherine (Kate Middleton) is also recovering from abdominal surgery that is reportedly not related to cancer, but Kensington Palace was also not specific on the diagnosis. She has not been seen since Christmas.

The approach of Buckingham Palace in disclosing that the King has cancer is a step toward transparency, while also maintaining some form of medical privacy. Their statement that the King hopes the disclosure “assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer” is a welcome one, given that one in two people will at some time get cancer.

