Stephen Colbert Tells Trump That He Will Never Flip Blue States

Stephen Colbert gave Trump a dose of reality after the former president claimed he would flip blue states in the 2024 election.

Colbert played a clip of Maria Bartiromo asking Trump, “Are you going to be able to flip blue states like a New York and a New Jersey? There’s a rumor you’re going to do a rally in the South Bronx.”

Trump answered, “Yeah. I think so.”

Stephen Colbert responded, ” No you’re not! There’s no way on Earth. No, no, no. Trump’s not flipping those states. Though I can think of one thing voters from New York and New Jersey would be willing to flip him. ”

Video:

Trump is back to playing his game of building up expectations for things that will never happen, so that when they don’t happen, Trump and his followers can claim that the election was stolen from them. Forget New York and New Jersey, I don’t think Trump will be able to flip back Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Maria Baritromo’s question to Trump was almost as absurd as his answer.

Donald Trump is despised in blue states. There is no way that he will be able to flip any of the solid blue states that Democrats have been winning for decades.

Trump is so far lost in fantasyland that he really believes that he can flip blue states in 2024.

