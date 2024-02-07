DNC Chair Jamie Harrison Dances On Ronna McDaniel’s Political Grave

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison had the perfect reaction to Trump throwing Ronna McDaniel under the bus by firing her.

Harrison posted his reaction to Trump ousting McDaniel:

Top of the morning to all of the folks who suggested I should be more like Ronna….

Let’s see:

*WINLESS (Dems having been winning races across the country- best midterms since ‘34)

*BROKE (Dems have been raising $ at a record pace with a historic COH & investing unprecedented $ in our state parties & not floral arrangements)

*UNEMPLOYED (Important life lesson don’t change your name & give up your dignity for a man who only cares about himself)

Let’s keep doing our thing Democrats.

Let’s continue to fight for all the American people.

Let’s protect our freedoms and secure our Democracy.

Let’s re-elect President Biden, keep the Senate, take back the House and win up and down the ballot!

Ronna McDaniel was kicked to the curb by Trump because he used her for all that he could get, and somebody has to take the fall for the disastrous state of the Republican Party.

According to The New York Times, Trump is going to push for North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whaley to get the job for one reason:

Mr. Trump likes Mr. Whatley for one overwhelming reason, according to people who have discussed him with the former president: He is “a stop the steal guy,” as one of the people described him. He endorses Mr. Trump’s false claims about mass voter fraud and Mr. Trump believes he did a good job delivering North Carolina, a 2020 swing state, to him.

Ronna McDaniel and the RNC participated in Trump’s 2020 attempt to overthrow the government, and even that was not enough to keep her job.

The RNC is broke because of Trump. The Republican Party is broken because of Trump. Ronna McDaniel had the RNC paying Trump’s legal bills and he still got rid of her.

Harrison and the Democrats are doing a lot of things right, which is why they keep winning elections. The RNC will likely get even more dysfunctional with McDaniel gone, but her ouster shows that Trump is in control.

The moral of the story remains that anyone who associates with Trump will see their career die.

