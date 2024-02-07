Nikki Haley Loses Nevada GOP Primary While Running Unopposed

Donald Trump wasn’t on the Republican primary ballot in Nevada, but Nikki Haley still managed to lose while running unopposed.

NBC News reported:

Nikki Haley faced no major challenger Tuesday in Nevada’s presidential primary.

She still lost, according to NBC News projections.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Nevada voters in the state-run primary had a choice to reject all the candidates on the ballot, and they did just that — with more people choosing to vote for “none of these candidates” than for Haley.

With 71% of the vote in. Haley was losing to none of these candidates 61%-31%.

The Nevada Republican Party leadership is facing criminal charges for participating in Trump’s fake elector scheme. The party did rig the state for Trump by holding two elections for their primary. Nikki Haley was on the ballot for the state-run primary, but Donald Trump was not. Trump will be on the state party-run caucus ballot, and Haley will not.

The Haley campaign acknowledged that the Nevada setup was rigged for Trump, “Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins. We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump. We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond,”

The setup in Nevada was designed to make Haley look bad, but running unopposed and still losing is not a good look no matter what the circumstances.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.