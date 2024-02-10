Trump Gets The Day And Time Wrong In NRA Speech Disaster

During Trump’s Pennsylvania NRA speech, the former president got the time of day wrong, and the day of the week wrong in the same sentence.

Trump said, “I didn’t need this. I had a very nice life. Nice Saturday afternoon. I can tell you if I weren’t doing this I’d be in a very nice location.”

Video:

Trump: If I wasn’t here I’d be having a nice Saturday afternoon To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. (It is Friday night) pic.twitter.com/P5rQ44hL6z — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

It wasn’t afternoon when Trump gave the speech. It was night. It wasn’t Saturday when Trump gave the speech. It was Friday.

Please tell us again about Biden, who just held a press conference with a ravenous White House press corps, being in cognitive decline.

Trump’s speech was a disaster. At times, he struggled to speak, slurred his words, made no sense, and sweated profusely.

Trump was also confused and lying. The former president made nearly 30 false statements, including a claim that if Biden wins, the President will change the name of Pennsylvania, and Trump claimed that he won Pennsylvania twice.

President Biden needs to draw this contrast with Trump for the American people by being more visible. Biden may confuse the names of foreign leaders, but that is nothing new. Biden has been doing that on the national stage for more than a decade.

Joe Biden knows what day it is and where he is at.

The same apparently can’t be said for Donald Trump.

