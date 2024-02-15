Jamie Raskin Formerly Calls On Republicans To End Biden Impeachment Probe

After the arrest of the FBI informant who made up the Burisma claims that the Biden impeachment investigation is based on, Jamie Raskin called on James Comer to end the probe.

Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

In a detailed indictment, Special Counsel David Weiss—who was appointed by former President Donald Trump—has demonstrated how key evidence at the heart of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry is based on a lie.

Special Counsel Weiss’s investigation is just the most recent to debunk the Ukraine-Burisma conspiracy theory at the heart of this fraudulent impeachment inquiry.

It is an undeniable fact that Republicans’ allegations against President Biden have always been a tissue of lies built on conspiracy theories, and I formally call on Speaker Johnson, Chairman Comer, and House Republicans to stop promoting this nonsense and end their doomed impeachment inquiry.

Video:

Jamie Raskin suggests that Republicans drop the Biden impeachment and instead investigate, “If they want to stick with this issue, let’s look at the

8:11:question of presidents and their families selling out the government of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/GxN1tGKMRb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 16, 2024

Oversight Committee Ranking Member Raskin was correct. The basis for the investigation has been proven to be a lie. There is no reason for the investigation to continue because it was based on a lie. It is time for the nonsense to stop. Biden isn’t getting impeached, and Republicans have even less of a leg to stand on than when their investigation started.

