New York Times Publisher Promises To Keep Attacking Biden

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger said on Monday that the newspaper will continue to attack President Joe Biden for his age.

Sulzberger said in an interview:

“We are going to continue to report fully and fairly, not just on Donald Trump but

also on President Joe Biden,” Sulzberger said in an interview with The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

“He is a historically unpopular incumbent and the oldest man to ever hold this office. We’ve reported on both of those realities extensively, and the White House has been extremely upset about it.”

Biden is not historically unpopular. The New York Times publisher was lying. Gallup found that Donald Trump’s approval rating was 34%, and Trump had the lowest average ever recorded for a president at 41%, so the claim that Biden is getting such bad coverage from The Times due to historic unpopularity is false.

The Numbers Show The New York Times Coverage Is Not Fair

The second point that Sulzberger made about the fairness of The Times coverage was also false. The New York Times has published at least 17 pieces related to Joe Biden’s age over the past week.

The New York Times has published 0 pieces about Donald Trump’s age in the previous week.

The only piece that popped up questioning Trump’s age and fitness for office was a Frank Bruni opinion piece from September 11, 2023.

The New York Times has been anything but fair when discussing the ages of the two oldest men to seek the presidency.

Discussing the ages of both Biden and Trump is appropriate because no matter who wins, the country will be in new territory.

Other Options Besides Supporting The New York Times

The New York Times could be leading a fair discussion about both candidates. Instead, the paper has decided to attempt to sabotage the Biden presidency.

If you are still subscribing to The New York Times, your money is going to attack President Biden and prop up Donald Trump.

If you wish to spend your money where it would reflect your values, you can subscribe to our newsletter:

You can also donate to PoliticusUSA by clicking the button below.