Senate Likely To Trash Mayorkas Impeachment And Not Hold A Trial

The Senate will likely not waste time and bypass an impeachment trial for DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

Punchbowl News reported:

When the Mayorkas impeachment articles are presented, the Senate will convene the following day as a court of impeachment and senators will be sworn in as jurors. At that point, Democrats can offer a motion to table â€” or otherwise dismiss â€” the impeachment articles. They could also move to create a trial committee and refer the articles there.

It’s important to remember that Democrats can essentially dictate this entire process as long as they stick together. All of the aforementioned votes would be at a simple-majority threshold, so Democrats can bypass a trial entirely.

Even red-state Senate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have come out against a Mayorkas trial, so it is likely that Democrats are going to use their Senate majority to crumple up the Mayorkas impeachment articles and toss them in the trash.

Even though Biden impeachment looks dead in the water, how the Senate handles the Mayorkas impeachment will be instructive for how they would handle a potential Biden impeachment. If Biden did get impeached by the House, the Senate would likely shove it off to a committee and not waste their time holding a full Senate trial.

The Senate has a ton of discretion over how the trial is held. Senators on both sides of the aisle don’t seem to want to waste their time with a Mayorkas impeachment trial, so this will go down as another Republican stunt that went nowhere.

