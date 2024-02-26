Trump And The GOP Are Scamming The Elderly And Dementia Patients

Trump and the GOP’s chosen fundraising platform, WinRed, is taking advantage of the elderly and, in some cases, people with dementia by signing them up for monthly recurring donations.
“Cancel account and stop billing my credit card,” Oklahoma resident Samie Elliot wrote in a January email that landed in Hurtt’s inbox. She later explained to him that neither she nor her husband, who are both retired, recalled ever signing up for recurring monthly political donations and that these charges have been occurring for at least a year.
These donations all appear to have been small, recurring contributions. Exactly the kind that Elliot said they did not recall signing up for. Samie Elliot did not respond to requests for comment.
“Every one of them has told me a similar story: elderly, sometimes dementia, and don’t remember donating month after month,” said Hurtt, who shared nine email exchanges with CNBC for this story.
Trump’s online fundraising has plunged almost 63%, and the Republican Party heavily depends on older people for their online fundraising.
Donald Trump and his party have been running this scam on unwitting donors for years. Trump and the GOP had to return $12.5 million in automatically recurring donations to unwitting donors in the first half of 2021.
It is appalling to think that some of these people who are having money taken out of their account every month may have dementia or another illness that makes it difficult for them to understand much less approve a recurring transaction.
According to CNBC, ActBlue has had some complaints about some of these same issues, but their share of refunds has at times been much less than that of Republicans, which suggests that the issues aren’t as chronic and numerous as they are in Trump’s party.
The recurring donation opt-in is a problem, and authorities should set clear and explicit standards to protect donors and their money.
Tue, Feb 27th, 2024 @ 1:29 am Guest
Well, someone NEEDS to make sure WinRed goes out of business permanently and throw those running it, in the worst jail wherever they live, has, for life.
Mon, Feb 26th, 2024 @ 7:17 pm Mark Taylor-Canfield
BTW After I ordered the “free” Trump gold bars as part of my journalistic investigation and realized the scam, I filed a complaint with the Washington State Attorney General’s office. AG Bob Ferguson’s office informed me: “We attempted to contact We Will Be Great Again and our correspondence was returned undeliverable.”
Mon, Feb 26th, 2024 @ 6:54 pm Mark Taylor-Canfield
I am not surprised considering that Trump has been “giving away” (with substantial shipping & handling charges, of course) tiny “gold bars” with his image on them via Youtube ads, but if you accept the “free offer” that comes with your order you are automatically enrolled in two “shopper’s clubs” who remove $180 from your bank account monthly. You have to search diligently in the “terms and conditions” to find that information and in at least one case, the terms did not actually tell you how much was going to be withdrawn – it was a “to be determined” amount! The whole story really needs to be told…