Trump’s Cognitive Test Brag Is Really Mental Decline Admission

Donald Trump is arguing that a cognitive screening test where he identifies animals is very tough.

What Did Trump Tell Hannity About His Cognitive Test?

Trump said:

He couldn’t do this interview. He couldn’t do an interview where you ask even if you questions. I said this morning, I say it loud and clear, he should take a cognitive test. But they say that is unconstitutional for whatever reason, that it’s unconstitutional. But I took two of them, and ia’s both of them. I’m very proud to say. Meaning I got it all right. And then Ronny Jackson did one. They are not that easy. They show you the first ones, they are pretty easy. You get into the middle category, then very few people could answer those end questions. They are very tough.

Video:

Trump insists he’s not cognitively impaired because he took a “very tough” test that included pictures of a lion, a giraffe, a whale, and a shark and could identify which one was a lion pic.twitter.com/xvwHjWjAca — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 1, 2024

Biden Releases Full Health Summary

Trump is bringing up the cognitive test both as a way to cover for his own recent cognitive issues, like not being able to remember the names of family members and other issues such as appearing to not know the day and whether it is morning or night while giving a campaign speech.

The former president is also upset because Biden released a comprehensive six page yearly health summary that included a negative screening for cognitive issues, while Trump refuses to release his medical records and has only provided a brief note from his doctor stating that he is fit to run in 2024.

Why is Trump being given cognitive test multiple times?

This doesn’t seem like the win that Donald Trump thinks it is.

Cognitive tests are only hard if someone has an issue, so if Trump is claiming that the test is difficult that is a sign that all might not be well.

Donald Trump thinks identifying animals and remembering words is tough, which is another reason why he is unfit for the presidency.

