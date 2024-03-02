Speakers At Trump’s Virginia Rally Keep Disastrously Telling The Truth

Donald Trump’s warm-up acts for his rally in Virginia have at least twice told the truth about the former president’s record.

Here is an admission that Trump had the highest black unemployment:

“Under President Trump, Black families had record unemployment” pic.twitter.com/BOukusrbzz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

In April of 2020, Trump did have the highest black unemployment in the last 33 years at 16.7%. Trump’s mishandling of COVID wiped out the job gains black Americans that occured in the earlier part of his term. By the way, those job gains and decreases started under former President Obama.

Later one of his speakers had correct himself when started to say that Putin wasn’t terrified of Trump:

“Putin was not— Putin was terrified of Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/U2zUBxvgUO — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2024

This is true. How could Putin be terrified of someone who spent four years groveling for his approval.

I am not sure what is going on in Virginia, but with the polls in the state showing that Trump leads Haley by less than ten points, his supporters aren’t doing the former president any favors.

