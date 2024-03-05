Kyrsten Sinema’s Departure Is Great News For Democrats

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) may have killed any Republican hopes of picking up a Senate seat in Arizona by deciding not to run for reelection.

Sinema posted on X:

Sen. Sinema said in part:



Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.

Compromise is a dirty word. We’ve arrived at that crossroad, and we chose anger and division. I believe in my approach, but it’s not what America wants right now.

Kyrsten Sinema isn’t leaving because of the current political environment. She is leaving because she has no path to victory in the Arizona Senate race. Sinema thought that she was the new John McCain, and she vastly overestimated her strength with Republicans.

Democrats are still mad at Sinema for sinking several policy priorities and burning every bridge possible with the party.

The best chance Republicans had for winning the Senate seat in Arizona was a three-way race between Sinema, Reuben Gallego, and Kari Lake. Without Sinema in the race, Gallego should have a much easier time beating Kari Lake.

Sinema is getting what she deserves. Kyrsten Sinema sold out Democrats in Arizona, and now her political career is finished.

