Adam Schiff Is In Position To Be California’s Next Senator

The AP has projected that Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Republican Steve Garvey have advanced to the general election in the California Senate race.

NPR reported:

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of Los Angeles, who led the first impeachment inquiry of former President Donald Trump, will face Republican Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers player, in a general election runoff to decide who will represent California in the U.S. Senate, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Schiff and the former first baseman Garvey managed to edge out Orange County Congresswoman Katie Porter and Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee, both Democrats, and claim the top two spots.

Rep. Schiff ran ads propping up Garvey because he was trying to avoid a general election race against a fellow Democrat like Rep. Barbara Lee or Rep. Katie Porter. Polling shows that Schiff will start the race against Garvey with at least a 15-point lead.

Schiff was always going to be difficult for Porter to beat, because of his national presence, and endorsements from Nancy Pelosi and other key Congressional leaders.

Adam Schiff should be the next senator from the state of California.