Biden Sets Fundraising Record As Trump Bankrupts Republicans

President Biden set a new Democratic fundraising record with $53 million in donations in February, as Trump is struggling to raise cash.

How Much Money Did President Biden Raise?

The Biden campaign announced:

Team Biden-Harris announced that it raised more than $53 million in February, continuing to break fundraising records through the beginning of 2024, boasting enthusiasm, strength, and historic resources heading into the general election. The team is also reporting a historic $155 million in cash on hand, the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle. Team Biden-Harrisâ€™ cash on hand has increased each of the four reporting periods since the president launched his reelection.

Team Biden-Harrisâ€™ February haul was driven in large part by the strength of our grassroots support, which continued to grow month over month. February was the campaignâ€™s strongest grassroots fundraising month since launch and the fourth consecutive record-breaking grassroots fundraising month.

Biden/Harris is raising an eye-popping amount of money, and while money doesn’t equal votes directly, the healthy position that Democrats find themselves in is night and day compared to Trump’s Republican Party.

The Trump campaign is struggling. The former president was still being outraised by Nikki Haley, even though she had no chance of being the nominee as recently as last month. Trump’s small donors appear to be burned out due to his constant and endless fundraising appeals. Trump has been hemorrhaging money due to legal bills, and he has been eager to get his hands on the RNC so that he can raid their coffers to boost his presidential campaign and pay his legal bills.

In a close election, the ability to spend money to get out the vote matters. While Donald Trump is spending money on lawyers, Bide is putting Democrats in a position to win in November.

