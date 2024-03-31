SNL Wrecks Christian Grifter Trump For Easter

SNL took apart Trump’s Bible-selling grift and pander to Christianity just in time for Easter.

SNL Trump said:

It’s Easter, the time of year when I compare myself to Jesus That’s just a thing I do now, and people seem to be okay with it. I’m going to keep doing it. If you think this is a bad look, imagine how weird it would be if I started selling Bibles. Well, I’m selling Bibles. Look at this beautiful Bible made from 100% Bible. It sounds like a joke, and in many ways it is, but it’s also very. As you know, I love the Bible. It’s my favorite book. I’ve definitely read it.

My favorite part is probably the ending, how it all wraps up. But this is a very special Bible. And it can be yours for the high, high price of $60. But I’m not doing this for the money. I’m doing this for the glory of god and for pandering and mostly for money. But it’s so sad. Religion and Christianity are totally gone from this country, and we need them back.

Without religion, you don’t have laws, you don’t have mission trips. I’m told mission trips are a lot of fun. You go to Mexico, build a house, maybe make out with someone on the last night. Then it’s back to Clearwater, Florida like it never happened. But you’re going to love my new and even better Bible. It comes with everything you like from Bible, like the story of Easter, which primarily concerns Jesus, not so much the bunny. The bunny never showed up. That’s okay. Now, my bible also includes some beautiful illustrations like Moses floating down the river in the basket, and uh-oh, look out, here’s T rump in the basket. Right behind Moses about to pass on the left. And here I am in the Garden of Eden with my actual body. You know, I think I would be very good at saying no to the snake from the standpoint of not liking fruit. And here’s Noah’s Ark, all the animals are on the ark of There’s me yelling at Noah, hey, buddy, you forgot the raccoon.

…

Â Anyway, it’s Easter eve, so let us bow our heads — I’m not going to — and say the lord’s prayer, which we all know very well, me especially. Our father who are in heaven, hallowed beep beep, bing bing, bing bing bong, bing bong, bing bing bing, trespass, daily bread, and please lead us into temptation, and pay our automobiles. In the name of father, the son, and the Easter bunny, amen.

It is all a con.Â Everybody knows it is a con. Even the evangelical Christians who support Trump know that they are playing along with a con. The reality is that they don’t care. Their “religious values” mean nothing to them. They want a president who will ban abortion and treat them like another constituency to be appeased.

Trump is a joke, but the Republicans keep nominating him because he won that one time, and they so badly want to believe that they can win again and get the extremist policies that hey desire.

The best thing that Donald Trump has done for the country has been to expose the fraud of evangelical right with his behavior.

