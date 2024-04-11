Stephen Colbert Shows That Trump Has No Idea How Abortion Works

Stephen Colbert pointed out all of Trump’s flip-flops on abortion and pointed out that the ex-president seems to have no idea how abortion works.

Colbert said:

Trump hasn’t exactly been a north starÂ on this issue.Â In fact, over the last 25 years,Â his position on abortion hasÂ shifted 13 times.Â “I’m pro-choice.Â I’m pro-choice not.Â I’m pro-choice.Â I’m…pro-choice not.Â Oh!Â Oh!Â You know, you know, flower,Â you kind of look likeÂ a pretty lady.Â You want to make $130,000?”Â Apparently…Â Trump apparentlyÂ also has no clue how abortionÂ works.

Trump said,Â “It must be remembered that the Democrats are theÂ radical ones on this position,Â because they support abortionÂ up to and even beyond theÂ ninth month.”Â

Colbert said, “It’s true! It’s true.Â Way beyond.Â It’s true.Â I know a lady.Â She was nine months pregnant,Â went to the hospital.Â The doctor yelled pushÂ and then she comes out and getÂ this — wasn’t pregnant anymore.Â Who did it?Â I bet it was that tiny littleÂ guy in the bassinet.Â Where’d he come from?Â He’s probably an immigrant.Â He’s got no I.D. On him, and frankly, folks, he’s speaking a language no one’s ever heard of.”Â I think it was Chinese.Â I think it was Chinese.Â He goes goo goo gai pan.”

Video:

We can abortion to the growing list of things that Trump doesn’t understand. The list includes tariffs, light bulbs, toilets, military service, charity, marital vows, healthcare, having a job where the boss isn’t your dad, and NATO.

Trump doesn’t understand, but the guy who thinks that abortions can happen after babies are born is the same person who put three justices on the Supreme Court who overturned Roe.

Donald Trump shouldn’t be in the White House, and he should probably also not be left home alone unsupervised or allowed to touch the stove.

This is the guy who appears to be running the Republican Party into the ground because he took freedom away from a majority of the American people, and he is spending his time trying to figure out how he can blame someone else.

