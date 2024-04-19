Trump Is Very Upset About The Hush Money Case Gag Order

Donald Trump spoke to the media on Friday morning without awareness of what he was saying, stating that he was not allowed to talk to the media.

Maggie Haberman posted about Trump’s remarks outside the courthouse:

Trump spoke in the hallway before re-entering the hold room. Apparently without a sense of irony, he told reporters, "They've taken away my constitutional rights to speak and that includes speaking to you." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 19, 2024

If Trump’s constitutional right to speak is being taken away, then how was he able to stand outside the courthouse and talk to reporters?

Trump creates his own reality, and he believes that if he repeats a lie often enough, people will accept it as the truth. But just like the ex-president’s lie that the trial is keeping him off the campaign trail, Friday’s lie is absurdly obvious to everyone but Trump.

The Trump campaign thought that they could use the Manhattan trial to reap loads of free media to benefit the Republican presidential campaign, but as we conclude week one of the criminal trial, https://www.politicususa.com/2024/04/18/trump-melts-down-outside-court-house-after-realizing-he-will-stand-trial.htmlthat has not happened.

The media outside of Fox News and Newsmax quickly lost interest in Trump’s one-man sidewalk theater, and the free media attention has instead come from Trump’s habit of falling asleep in court.

The only thing that Trump has earned this week is the nickname, Sleepy Don.

Trump will likely hold his one weekly campaign event with voters on Saturday. He continues his pattern of not campaigning that started in the Republican presidential primary, which is a continuation of his 2020 reelection campaign.

Donald Trump is he can do, say, or invent any reality that he wants because he thinks that the presidency is going to be handed to him. A man who has been given everything in life expects to be given 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in November.

