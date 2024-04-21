Kevin McCarthy Spectacularly Implodes On Fox News

Kevin McCarthy is trying to rehab his image, but his lies were so outrageous that even Fox News corrected him.

McCarthy tried to claim that Donald Trump is holding his own trial, “Think about it their number one

witness has already proven to be a liar in the process. Cohen, the attorney, we will see what happens when he testifies. Everybody knows, but it goes back to one question: does anybody in America believe President Trump would be holding this trial now if he wasn’t running for president? That’s the number one issue.”

Video of McCarthy:

The Manhattan investigation dates back to when Trump was still in the White House, so these criminal charges have nothing to do with his current presidential campaign.

The former speaker was just getting warmed up, as he also claimed that Hillary Clinton never conceded the 2016 election.

McCarthy said, “These people talk about a danger to democracy. They are the dangers to try to deny democracy to this country this is really concerning to me what the Biden and the Democrats have done. Has Hillary ever said she lost the 2016 election?”

Howard Kurtz corrected McCarthy, “Yeah she called Donald Trump and conceded.”

McCarthy replied, Yeah, but she never in the press ever says it.”

Actually, she did say it in the press. She gave a concession speech in front of the entire world:

Why Kevin McCarthy Is Trying To Rehab His Image?

Kevin McCarthy is trying to rehab his image, because he is reportedly on the shortlist to be Trump’s chief of staff if he returns to the White House. During the Fox News interview, McCarthy demonstrated his continued willingness to lie about anything and everything, but some of the lies were so obvious that even Fox News could not allow them to go unchallenged.

If this is how Kevin McCarthy’s comeback is going to go, it will massively fail.

Even Fox News won’t totally buy what McCarthy is selling.

