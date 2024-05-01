Trump Embarrasses Himself Trying To Campaign In Wisconsin

Donald Trump tried to campaign in Wisconsin on his day off from court, and the Manhattan defendant embarrassed himself.

Don't Miss Sarah Jones's Essay On Kristi Noem Titled Predatory Is The Point On The Daily.

Trump is sensitive about falling asleep in court all of the time as he tried to nudge the audience to support his Sleepy Joe nickname for Biden, but it didn’t work as the audience chose Crooked as the nickname for Biden. Trump has conditioned his fans to only want the hits, so they rejected any attempt at hanging a different, stale, and ineffective nickname on the President.

Video:

Trump is now polling the crowd on whether he should call Joe Biden crooked or sleepy, as this "campaign event" is a mess. pic.twitter.com/Ss5zyZxDg4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2024

Trump also decided to spend time ranting about that 2024 hot button issue the 1/6 Committee:

Wow, what a winning issue for Republicans!! Trump is lying in Wisconsin about the 1/6 attack, the 1/6 Committee, and the testimony that he tried to attack a Secret Service agent because he wasn't allowed to go to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/7N5iS2udbv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2024

I would transcribe Trump’s comments, but none of what he said was true. Trump repeated his lie that Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 troops on 1/6 and he falsely claimed that the 1/6 Committee destroyed evidence. Trump also claimed that he never attacked a Secret Service agent.

Video of Trump lying about 1/6:

Wow, what a winning issue for Republicans!! Trump is lying in Wisconsin about the 1/6 attack, the 1/6 Committee, and the testimony that he tried to attack a Secret Service agent because he wasn't allowed to go to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/7N5iS2udbv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2024

Trump would be better off sleeping in a courtroom than attempting to campaign. The entire event was an unhinged mess. Trump has nothing to say and he can’t even muster the energy to say it loudly or with much passion.

Donald Trump’s insults toward Joe Biden were stale four years ago, as the ex-president insists on using his campaign as a place to vent about everything that is bothering him about losing the 2020 election.

Trump continues to show that he lacks the mental fitness and physical stamina for the presidency, and his “campaign events” are an embarrassment.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.