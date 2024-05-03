Biden Expands Health Care Coverage to DACA Recipients

President Biden announced that he will be expanding Affordable Care Act coverage to DACA recipients.

The White House said in a fact sheet:

Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s actions, today’s final rule will remove the prohibition on DACA recipients’ eligibility for Affordable Care Act coverage for the first time, and is projected to help more than 100,000 young people gain health insurance. Starting in November, DACA recipients can apply for coverage through HealthCare.gov and state-based marketplaces, where they may qualify for financial assistance to help them purchase quality health insurance. Four out of five consumers have found a plan for less than $10 a month, with millions saving an average of about $800 a year on their premiums.

Today’s rule also reinforces the President’s enduring commitment to DACA recipients and Dreamers, who contribute daily to the strength and vitality of our communities and our country. On day one of his Administration, President Biden committed to preserving and fortifying the DACA policy. While only Congress can provide Dreamers permanent status and a pathway to citizenship, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to vigorously defend DACA against ongoing legal challenges and strengthened DACA by codifying the 2012 policy in a final rule.

In a statement, President Biden said, “Nearly twelve years ago, President Obama and I announced the DACA program to allow our young people to live and work in the only country they’ve called home. Since then, DACA has provided more than 800,000 Dreamers with the ability to work lawfully, pursue an education, and contribute their immense talents to make our communities better and stronger. I’m proud of the contributions of Dreamers to our country and committed to providing Dreamers the support they need to succeed. That’s why I’ve previously directed the Department of Homeland Security to take all appropriate actions to “preserve and fortify” DACA. And that’s why today we are taking this historic step to ensure that DACA recipients have the same access to health care through the Affordable Care Act as their neighbors.”

HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra told PoliticusUSA why this rule change is important during a call with reporters, “Dreamers as DACA recipients are currently three times more likely to be uninsured than the general US population and individuals without health insurance. I think we all know they are less likely to receive preventative or routine health screenings. They delay necessary medical care and they incur higher costs and deaths when they do finally seek care. So making Dreamers eligible to enroll in coverage will improve their health and well-being and strengthen the health and well-being of our nation and our economy.”

The rule change will save lives and promote better health outcomes among DACA recipients. One of the reasons why a second Biden term will be important is that the President is seeking permanent status for Dreamers and a pathway to citizenship. There is no reason why Dreamers should not have been eligible for Obamacare.

Once again, President Biden is demonstrating his administration’s commitment to improving people’s lives.

Biden is keeping his promises and showing what a good, thoughtful government can do to help people.

