Trump melts down over being threatened with jail.

Trump melted down outside the courtroom over being threatened with jail if he violated the gag order again.

Trump said:

And it’s a disgrace. And then you have the other thing that maybe is even more disgraceful, is the gag order. Where I can’t basically, I have to watch every word of people. You ask me a question, a simple question, I’d like to give it, but I can’t talk about it. Because this judge has given me a gag order, and said you’ll go to jail if you violate it.

And frankly, you know what, our Constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day. But what’s happening here is a disgrace to the appellate courts who are to get involved.

Video:

Trump: This judge is giving me a gag order and said you’ll go to jail if you violate it. And frankly, our constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day. pic.twitter.com/TkbnLajOSt â€” Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2024

Trump is terrified of being locked up, but he is trying to play the tough guy martyr. Trump’s constitutional rights are not being violated. His free speech is not being limited. Trump has very narrow set of things that he can’t talk about which directly relate to the ongoing trial, but no one has taken away his free speech rights.

Donald Trump does not want to go to jail. If he did, he could have stood in front of that microphone and violated the gag order.

The fact that he chose not to do so suggests that Trump doesn’t care about the Constitution. The ex-president is trying to prop up his sagging presidential campaign.

