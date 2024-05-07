Trump May Be Heading To Jail As He Attacks On Stormy Daniels During Court Break

Trump appears to have violated the gag order by reposting an old attack on Stormy Daniels during the break in her testimony.

Trump posted:

pic.twitter.com/GzuyTVXLqJ — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 7, 2024

It will be up to the judge to decide if this repost is enough of an attack on a witness, while she is testifying to justify locking Trump up, but courtroom observers have reported that the testimony of Daniels has Trump irritated to the point where Judge Merchan had to tell the ex-president’s lawyers to talk to their client.

It is doubtful that Trump will be able to make it through the next two days without violating the gag order. The ex-president is already walking right up to the line, if he didn’t cross it during the break.

Prosecutors should immediately file a new motion for a hearing on Trump’s latest potential gag order violation.

Donald Trump keeps looking for ways to violate the gag order by reposting old comments or comments from other people about the case. The only thing that is going to stop Trump is putting him under some sort of confinement until the trial is over.

Trump could not make it through the first half of the testimony of Stormy Daniels without potentially getting himself sent to jail.

