Barron Trump Dumps His Dad By Declining To Be An RNC Delegate

The Florida Republican Party picked Barron Trump to be a delegate at the Republican convention, but the ex-president’s son declined.

Politico reported:

A Friday statement from former first lady Melania Trump’s office said “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments.”

The youngest Trump graduates from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., next Friday. The former president is receiving a day off from his hush money criminal trial in New York to attend.

A Trump campaign official previously told POLITICO that Barron “is very interested in our nation’s political process.”

Barron Trump might be interested in the political process, but he seems uninterested in spending four days of his summer supporting his father. None of this is surprising. Even young Barron understands the bad optics of being a delegate for his potentially convicted felon father.

Ivanka Trump is plotting a return to her dad and the campaign, but she won’t show up until after the criminal trial blows over.

The Trump family is nothing but transactional.

The story that Barron Trump was going to be an RNC delegate always sounded very out of character for the Trumps. Of course, by the time the convention rolls around, the Trumps will all be giving speeches at the Republican convention, but the fact that Trump can’t even get his youngest son to be a delegate for him highlights the dumpster fire nature of his third run for president.

